81 games, 8 goals: The record of Ghana’s four strikers for games against Nigeria

Black Stars interim head coach, Otto Addo has officially announced his squad for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Ghana and Nigeria will renew their rivalry in West Africa as the two powerhouses fight for a slot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The first encounter will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Of the twenty-seven players invited four to the big two-legged tie against Nigeria, four of them are strikers.



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is the biggest name missing in the squad following his suspension after getting a red card in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Comoros.

Today, GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun profiles the four strikers and looks at their current form and the number of goals they have scored so far in the ongoing 2021/2022 season.



Jordan Ayew: 1 goal







The leading Black Stars striker has been having a torrid season in the ongoing n2021/2022 season as he has managed just a single goal in 27 appearances.



Jordan has played 25 games in the English Premier League and was featured twice in the Carabao Cup. His only goal in the ongoing season came on December 16, 2021, when Crystal Palace drew 2-2 with Southampton.



Felix Afena-Gyan: 2 goals





The teenager striker will be joining the Black Stars for the first time despite turning down two previous call-ups.



Felix Afena-Gyan has scored twice for AS Roma since breaking through from the academy to join the senior side. He has made 14 appearances and his goals came in one match against Genoa.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei: 4 goals







He has the highest goal tally amongst all the strikers who have been invited for the game against Nigeria by coach Otto Addo. Antwi-Adjei has scored four goals in the Germaan Budeesliga.

He has made 31 appearances in the league and 3 in the German DFB Pokal making it a total of 34.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt: 1 goal







He also has the same goal tally as Jordan Ayew but he has made about one-third of Ayew's appearances.



Okyere Wriedt has made only eight appearances for Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga 2 and has managed just a goal.



Author: Joel Eshun

