1
Menu
Sports

89 buses for AFCON 2021 missing in Cameroon

89 Buses For AFCON 2021 Missing In Cameroon A photo of some of the 2021 AFCON buses

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal win 2021 AFCON

Egypt lose two AFCON finals in 5 years

Cameroon claim third spot in 2021 AFCON after beating Burkina Faso

The Cameroonian government has reportedly been on red alert after 89 of the buses they bought for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations vanished into thin air after the tournament.

According to the Cameroonian daily L’Anecdote, 89 out of the 90 buses put into circulation for the occasion have vanished and the only bus remaining is that of the Indomitable Lions which the team is using for their home games.

This comes barely two months after the closing ceremony of the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations Football played in Cameroon which saw Senegal beat Egypt to win their first trophy.

Earlier it was reported that the Cameroonian government is yet to pay some workers for the 2021 AFCON before the mysterious disappearance of 89 buses used for the tournament.

The Terenga Lions of Senegal beat the Pharaohs of Egypt to win their first trophy as a country in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Host nation Cameroon also claimed the third spot after beating Burkina Faso in the third and place game.

GhanaWeb will follow up on this story and keep you updated.

Watch the latest edition of Sports Check below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
Related Articles: