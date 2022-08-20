A 3-quarters fit Asamoah Gyan is better than current Black Stars strikers - Kofi Pare

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars legend, Kofi Pare, has stated that an incompletely fit Asamoah Gyan will be a better option to play in the Senior team compared to some of the Black Stars' current attacking options.

The Kotoko legend believes Ghana will benefit from Gyan if he can reach three-quarters fitness for the World Cup.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Pare claimed that the Black Stars' current strikers would be unable to offer even half of Gyan's quality.



"If he (Asamoah Gyan) is able to get his fitness back, even up to three-quarters of his fitness, he is better than some of the attackers right now. Because those who will be playing will not play up to half of him," he said.



He argued that if some of Ghana's strikers can produce at least half of Gyan's quality, Ghana will have a good tournament.



"If some players can play up to half of Asamoah Gyan's quality then we will be okay," he added.



Asamoah Gyan, on Tuesday, August 16, declared his intentions to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.

The ex-Sunderland striker said he is training intensively to shed weight in time for the tournament scheduled for November 2021.



"Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically," he told the BBC World Service.



"The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.



"I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It's an eight-week program and according to my physical instructor, I'm improving faster than he thought. Then I must see how my body reacts to playing competitive football."



Gyan has 51 goals in 101 appearances for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana’s teams for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.



