A Plus, Kwabena Agyapong and two others who believe Mohammed Polo is the best Ghanaian player ever

L-R: Kwame A Plus, Mohammed Polo and Kwabena Agyapong

GhanaWeb Feature

Mohammed Polo, a household name in the history of Ghana football is often touted as the greatest Ghanaian footballer ever with some going to the extent of claiming that he was better than Lionel Messi.



Nicknamed, The Dribbling Magician, Mohammed Polo dominated the local scene with Accra Hearts of Oak and on the continent with the Phobians in the CAF Champions League.



Several controversies have come up about the quality of Mohammed Polo as many public figures in Ghana have said in the past that he was a better player than Lionel Messi.



The Argentine and world football icon is rated as one of the greatest players of all time, but celebrated journalist, Kwabena Yeboah is said to believe that Messi can’t match the quality of Polo who played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana in the 1970s and the 1980s.



Polo never won the African Player of the Year Award but some big personalities in Ghana have often claimed that he was better than Abedi Pele, Ibrahim Sunday, and Abdul Razak who are the only Ghanaians who have won the award in the past.



Today we look at four big personalities in Ghana and what they said about Mohammed Polo

Kwame A Plus



The controversial musician and social commentator on September 8, 2021, made a statement that didn't go down well with the new generation as he named Mohammed Polo as the third greatest player of all time after Pele and Maradona.



In his view, only Diego Maradona and Pele rank ahead of Polo when it comes to the greatest players of all time while adding that he was better than Messi.



“Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi,” A Plus wrote, accompanied by an old photo of Polo. Ghana!!! Tweaa!! Anyway, the best footballers of all time are Pele, Diego Maradona, and Mohammed Polo.”



“The only reason why you'll argue is because the Gama films set up by Kwame Nkrumah to keep records of great Ghanaians and events was sold for 1 dollar. Tapes containing our history and movies were thrown out to be destroyed by rain and sun.



Coach JE Sarpong

Former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak coach, JE Sarpong also made the same claim as Kwame A Plus when he claimed that Mohammed Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi.



J.E Sarpong indicated that Mohammed Polo who is one of the greatest players in the history of Ghana football was more exciting to watch than Lionel Messi.



“I can confidently tell you that Mohammed Ahmed Polo is better than Lionel Messi. No doubt that Messi is a good player but comparatively, Polo is better than Messi,” he told Accra FM.



He continued: “Even though there was no technology in Polo’s era to determine an offside as compared to today, with the way he [Mohammed Polo] was playing, no player could have been compared to him if he should have played in Europe.



Kwabena Agyapong



Another public figure who has eulogized Mohammed Polo was former NPP General Secretary and ace sports journalist Kwabena Agyapong.

Kwabena Agyapong named Mohammed Polo as his greatest Ghanaian player ahead of Abedi Pele, Abdul Razak, Osei Kofi, and others.



"I think Mohammed Polo. I saw him early when he was a kid. In 1973 and 74, Polo was something else...Polo was great.



"I would think so. Even Abdul Razak ahead of Abedi," he said on Good Evening Ghana while naming Abedi Pele as the third greatest Black Stars player behind Abdul Razak and Mohammed Polo.



Joe Ghartey



According to the former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said Polo is a magician, a man who could play with himself by spinning the ball during matches "Polo to Polo".



The former Minister for Railway Development said he saw Polo during the 1978 AFCON in Ghana at the time that he had just finished his Ordinary level-General Certificate of Education.

Author: Joel Eshun



