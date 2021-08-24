A.S Spikers beaten by Spartans VC in Eastern Regional volleyball league

Spartans VC won with 27-25 points against A.S Spikers

Source: GNA

Odumase Spartans volleyball club came from two sets down to defeat reigning champions A.S Spikers from Asutsuare 3-2 in the opening match of the Eastern Regional volleyball league played at Odumase Laasi Park volleyball court.

The reigning Eastern Regional volleyball champions A.S Spikers won the first and second sets 25 -17 and 25 -18 against Spartans respectively.



However, the Spartans regained momentum to win the third and fourth sets 21-25 and 23- 25 respectively before causing the upset by winning the final set 15-17.



Akosombo Hydro Spikers also defeated Atimpoku Bridge Spikers 3-1 in another match played in the Asuogyaman/Krobo zone.



It was Hydro Spikers that won the first set 25-23 and went ahead to win the second set 25-27, however, Bridge Spikers bounced back to win the third set 25-21 before Hydro Spikers took over the game to win the final set 18-25.



In the female matches played in the zone, A.S Spikers's ladies won three straight sets against Spartan ladies, they dominated the game, winning 25- 15, 25 -8, 28-26 in the first, second, and third sets respectively.

Bridge Spikers's ladies also won three straight sets against Akosombo Hydro Spikers ladies, they won 25-8 in the first set, 25-20 in the second set, and 25-7 in the third set.



At the Koforidua Senior High and Technical School (SECTECH) volleyball court, where the Akuapem/Juaben zone matches took place, Koforidua Unity club won 3-0 against league debutants Asesewa Block Busters.



They won the first set 25-21, went ahead to win the second set 25-20, and winning the final set 27-25.



Mampong based Ubuntu volleyball club announced their presence as they defeated fellow debutants Suhum Sunset club by three straight sets, they won 23-25, 15-25, and 19-25 in the first, second and third sets respectively.



In the only female match played in the zone, Unity VC ladies baptized new entrants Block Busters's ladies 3-0, they dominated the game and won 25-8, 25-11, and 25-8 in the first, second and third sets.