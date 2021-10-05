A coach is nothing without players – Dan Quaye

Former Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye

Former Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye, has said that a coach is nothing without players.

He made this statement on Rainbow Sports when he was asked about an amount of money proposed to be given to Black Stars Coach, Milovan Rajevac without stating what the players would get if they win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2022.



“It is wrong to do that. A coach is nothing without players. If the coach would be given a parcel for winning a trophy, the players should not be left out, and they should be told just like the way the coach’s portion is made known,” Dan Quaye stated.

“Will the management have done that if the coach happened to be a local coach...they should not forget that the success of a coach depends on the players," he added.