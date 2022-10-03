A coach who knows how to use me will always get the desired results - Sharon Sampson

Ghanaian striker, Sharon Sampson

Black Princesses striker Sharon Sampson has disclosed that coaches who know where to play her would always get the best results they want.

Although the player did not refer to the coach she was referring to, many have pointed figures at Ghana’s Women’s under 20 Women’s coach Ben Fokuo as the reason behind her statement.



Despite being one of Ghana’s top strikers for the 2022 Women’s u-20 World Cup, Sharon Sampson was not given enough chance to show her worth as she was deployed as a winger.



Expressing herself in a post on Facebook, the player stated that her recent goal-scoring form proves that no one can doubt her intelligence in football when placed in the right spot.



“So far so good. Leading the top scorer’s chart. God has been good to me always. My football intelligence is not in doubt. If a coach knows how to use me, he/she will always get the desired results” she stated.

Sharon Sampson was part of the Black Princesses team for the 2022 FIFA Women’s u-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.



She played two out of the 3 matches in the group stages as Ghana lost to the USA by 3-0, 2-0 to Japan and 4-1 to the Netherlands.



