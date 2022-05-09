0
A combination with Frank Mbella will result in more goals – Augustine Okrah

Frank Mbella Etouga Kotoko.jfif Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah believes his combination with Asante Kotoko’s Frank Mbella will result in a lot of goals for the Porcupine Warriors.

The Cameroonian import has been ruthless in the ongoing campaign for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring 19 goals in as many matches, he has played.

Okrah on the other side has not fared badly this season for Bechem United, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Okrah eulogized the Cameroonian attacker and expressed his readiness to play with him.

“The midfielders of Kotoko are very good, the strikers are very sharp, especially Mbella. A possible combination with him will be awesome”

“A combination with him will result in more goals looking at how he plays (Mbella)”

“He's very good, his hold up play is good, he is skillful, selfless and a team player”

“I will be very happy to play with him (Mbella). He has become a household name and so playing alongside him either at Kotoko or Bechem will be fantastic.”

Source: footballghana.com
