A life well lived - Social media users react to Gerard Piqué’s decision to leave Barcelona

Barcelona legend, Gerard Pique

After an illustrious career with the Spanish giants, Gerard Pique has announced his departure from his boyhood club Barcelona after 14 years in the senior team.

Gerard Pique was an integral member of Barcelona's golden generation led by Lionel Messi that won three UEFA Champions League and 8 Spanish League titles.



35-year-old Pique, who came through the ranks at Barcelona and had a four-year spell with Manchester United, made the announcement in a video posted on social media as he has become surplus to requirements to the club in the last two seasons.



“Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, curlers [fans], have given me everything."



“And now that all that kid’s [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end,” he said.



The announcement was happily received as Barcelona fans thanked him for his incredible service to the club and his effort in making the Catalan giants a force to reckon with in Europe.

Others were also happy that Pique put the club first by agreeing to terminate his contract without any compensation from the club.



Below are some of the reactions put together by GhanaWeb after Pique announced his retirement from Barcelona:





Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

Toda una vida dedicada al Barça.

Gracias, Piqué. pic.twitter.com/ffeYDNdX5S — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 3, 2022

Obviously Pique overstayed, but still sad to see a legendary career coming to an end. Fair to say his last seasons weren’t great, but overall he has collectively won a lot of trophies for Barcelona and played a key role in it & that’s something to appreciate. Farewell, Geri! ???? pic.twitter.com/7284f1gw8W — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) November 3, 2022

What is this I’m hearing about Pique?! Wow…



A true icon of this club, a great of the game, but ultimately - this was long overdue. Nonetheless, he deserves a legends farewell. Keeping in mind, it’s *never* easy to step away. pic.twitter.com/nbnKu6jAJo — Neal ???????? (@NealGardner_) November 3, 2022

End of an absolutely legendary career. Thank You Gerard Piqué! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRTCgZbnA7 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) November 3, 2022

A lifetime dedicated to Barça. Thank you, Piqué. pic.twitter.com/ps3wI0RSHO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 3, 2022

Few players have had the success that Gerard Piqué has had in his career:



- 8 La Liga titles

- 1 Premier League

- 4 Champions League

- 7 Copa del Rey

- 1 English League Cup

- 3 Club World Cup

- 3 European Super Cups

- 6 Spanish Super Cup

- 1 EURO

- 1 World Cup pic.twitter.com/UpQWOm7c8U — Divyam (@Divyam_lm10) November 4, 2022

Pique will retire as the only Gerard win the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/hlEgTdM4Wn — GoatSZN (@UTDxGoat) November 3, 2022

You Can Say Anything You Want About Pique But He Has Achieved Everything in Both Club & National Level, He Will Go Down As a Not Only a Barça Legend But One Of The Best Defenders Ever.



End of An Absolutely Legendary Career. Gracias Gerard Piqué ????❤️ #Pique pic.twitter.com/U5SuUV8Uft — ABDULLAH  (@Abdullah_FCB) November 3, 2022