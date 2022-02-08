A little tournament that means a lot to us - Dideir Drogba jabs Klopp over AFCON 'disrespect'

Legendary African footballer, Didier Drogba

Legendary African footballer, Didier Drogba has aimed a subtle dig at Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp over his labelling of the Africa Cup of Nations as ‘little tournament’.



Reacting to celebrations by Senegalese in Dakar, the former Ivory Coast striker whiles stressing on the emotional connection to the tournament could not resist the attempt to fire one at Klopp.



“A « little tournament » that means a lot for us Africans,” Drogba tweeted on Monday, February 8, 2022.



Jurgen Klopp received wide condemnations from some African football stars after he made a comment which was deemed derogatory.

The Liverpool coach declined to apologise for the statement, explaining that his views have been taken out of context.



"I didn't mean it like that. I don't know why you understand it like that. It's not even close to the idea in my mind that I want to talk about AFCON as a little tournament, or the continent of Africa like a little continent, not at all,” Klopp said in an interview.



Despite his opposition to the tournament, Jurgen Klopp will be proud of the performance of his forwards Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah.



The two made it to the final of the tournament with Mane edging it to win the first continental trophy for his country.



The two players were crucial for their respective countries but Mane had the last laugh as he converted the penalty that gave Senegal their maiden AFCON trophy.