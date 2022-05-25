‘A lot of people thought we were dead’ - KP Boateng on Hertha's relegation survival

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng says a lot of football fanatics thought Hertha Berlin could not survive relegation.

Boateng steered his outfit to survive relegation after victory over Hamburg on Monday night.



The 34-year-old started and played 89 minutes as the capital-based side recovered from a first leg defeat to win 2-0 and confirm their stay in the German topflight.



Hertha Berlin, who were down by a goal from Friday's first leg leveled the scores just four minutes into the game after former Manchester City defender Derdryck Boyata scored.



Marvin Planttenhardt sealed victory with a 63rd minute strike to keep the Old Ladies in the league for another season.

Reacting to his side relegation survival, the former Barcelona star noted a chunk of football fanatics thought they would be relegated.



“I’m telling you; it is like we won the league. It was crazier, tougher for me and for the whole team, so much negative press, a lot of people thought we were dead but they saw it on the field today”



Having rejoined his boyhood club at the start of the season, the experienced midfielder struggled with injuries, limiting him to only 18 appearances this season.



Meanwhile, the former AC Milan star contract with the Berliners has expired as the season comes to an end but will hope to extend his stay.