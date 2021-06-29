A lot of things have dragged me behind in my career – Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu believes a lot of factors have prevented him from achieving his goal in his football career.

Atsu, a former player of English Premier League side Chelsea was tipped for greatness in his career but has failed to live up to expectations.



The enterprising winger endured a difficult 2020/21 season at Newcastle United as he was not included in the team’s squad for the campaign and had to settle with the U-23 side.



At the expiration of his contract with the club, he has parted ways and according to reports, he could join a club in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2021/22 league season.

In an interview with Starr FM, the Black Stars winger admitted that he has failed to reach the level he wanted in his career.



“I know I could have reached a higher level by now because I believe with all my heart even when I was leaving for Europe, I knew I will play football to the highest level.”



“I know this is not my level, the level I am supposed to be but there are a lot of things behind it which I don’t want to make public," Atsu concluded.