A night of unlocked dreams - Kudus reacts to outstanding performance in UEFA Champions League

Mohammed Kudus Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus has reacted to his performance in the UEFA Champions League after scoring his first goal in Ajax 4-0 win over Rangers.

Mohammed Kudus showed a Man of the Match performance in his sides win as he scored and got an assist in the match.

Reacting to his performance in the match on Wednesday night, Kudus described the match as ‘a night of unlocked dreams.’

“A night of unlocked dreams & what an atmosphere! I lived to forget 2yrs in history but live to remember 07/09/22. My journey is #KudusDream I’m Kingly-Uplifting-Dauntless-Undermined-Stars Dreams,” Mohammed Kudus tweeted.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder assisted Steven Berghuis to score Ajax second goal in the match in the 32nd minute.

A minute later Kudus scored the third goal for Ajax after picking up a pass from Calvin Bassey

The Ghanaian was substituted in the 89th minute as he recorded 100% percent passing accuracy in the match.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





