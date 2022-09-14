A rare photo of young Kudus in Chelsea jersey pops up after Champions League heroics

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus (R)

While many English clubs may go in for Mohammed Kudus next summer, it seems Chelsea, if interested may be the favorite destination of the 20-year-old Ghanaian.

Mohammed Kudus is currently stealing all the headlines after superb performance in the UEFA Champions this season.



The goal by Kudus Mohammed against Liverpool on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, means that he has now scored in four successive games for Ajax.



Chelsea fans believe that the Stamford Bridge will be the preferred destination of the Black Stars midfielder because a viral photo of young Mohammed Kudus shows that he is a Blue fan.



In the said photo, young Mohammed Kudus is pictured wearing a Chelsea jersey together with a girl believed to be his sister.



Check out the viral photo in the post below:





