'A true Ghanaian legend' - Dortmund hails Otto Addo over Black Stars World Cup qualification

Interim Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars secure qualification to 2022 World Cup

Ghanaians hail Otto Addo



Akufo-Addo impressed with Black Stars feat



German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund have sent a congratulatory message to their assistant coach who also doubles as interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, for his success in securing World Cup qualification for the Black Stars.



In a post on social media, the German club described Otto Addo as ‘ a true Ghanaian legend’ who helped lead the senior national team to the World Cup.



“Congrats to Otto Addo and the @GhanaBlackstars on qualifying for the World Cup! A true Ghanaian legend!

“Otto was appointed as Ghana's interim head coach for their World Cup qualifying matches and helped lead them to victory!,” the club added.



Otto Addo succeeded Milovan Rajevac after the Serbian was sacked following a poor outing by the Black Stars in the 2021 African Cup of Nations edition.



He was appointed on an interim basis to take charge of Ghana’s World Cup qualification matches against Nigeria.



In his first game which was the first leg of the World Cup qualifier match, the Black Stars were held to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25.



Although the game ended in a stalemate, Coach Otto Addo was hailed for the beautiful display of Black Stars on the day.

The second leg of the fixture which was played on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and saw a one-all draw.



The result meant Black Stars had qualified for Qatar 2022 per the away goal rule.



