'A wonderful adventure begins' - Ghana defender Alexander Djiku ready for AFCON

Sat, 8 Jan 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Defender Alexander Djiku has charged his Black Stars teammates to be ready for AFCON as the tournament begins on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon.
The Black Stars are expected in Yaoundé on Saturday ahead of their opening game against Morocco on Monday.
Djiku, who was born in France opted to represent Ghana and this will be his first international tournament with the West African powerhouse.
"A wonderful adventure begins. Come on Black Stars," he wrote on Twitter.
A wonderful adventure begins????
Come on ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????#AD23 #BlackStars #Ghana #CAN pic.twitter.com/jFqSOtFtaQ— Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) January 7, 2022
Djiku has been one of the stalwarts in the Black Stars team since making his debut, and will play a key role at the Nations Cup.
Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.
The four times African Champions will be hoping to end a 40-year trophy drought in Cameroon this year, after many disappointments in recent times.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi settles on Ghana and four other countries to win title
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: We will do much better - Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac vows
- We will do much better at AFCON - Milovan Rajevac
- Afcon 2021: ‘Each time, there is a surprise team; this time, it is The Gambia’ – Colley
- Travel with your own chef to AFCON - Kwesi Nyantakyi advises Ghana
- Read all related articles