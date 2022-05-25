AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori celebrates Serie A title with Kwaku The Traveller song

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori celebrates Serie A title

AC Milan wins Serie A

Giroud hit brace as AC MIlan beat Sassuolo



AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori, jams to Ghanaian artist, Black Sheriff's song Kwaku The Traveller after Milan clinch the Serie A title.



In a video circulating on social media, Tomori, who is of Nigerian descent was spotted along with his friends singing the song as they celebrate the joyous moments.



The song that was released on March 31, 2022, has topped the charts and amassed impressive numbers in its first month.



It was at some point the most Shazam song globally and also made its way into the top 50 songs on the Global AppleMusic list.

Currently, the audio version has close to 10 million plays on YouTube.



AC Milan beat rivals Inter Milan to win the Italian League with a difference of two points.



The League went down to the wire a the Rossoneri's claimed the trophy on the final day with an emphatic 3-0 win over Sassuolo on the final day.



Olivier Giroud hit a brace with Ivorian Franck Kessie adding another to lead Milan to their first Serie A title since 2011.



Fikayo Tomori in Milan's quest for glory played more minutes than any other play and was a key figure at the back.



