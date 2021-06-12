ACE Power Promotions returns with Wahab Oluwaseun on ‘War Zone’ on July 10

The bout is scheduled for July 10

Source: Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Set to be formally announced at a press conference in Accra on Monday, 14 June, an action packed fight night is promised on July 10th when refreshing boxing syndicate, ACE Power Promotions, stages the ‘War Zone’ show.

The event is headlined by the WBO junior lightweight title fight between unbeaten Ghana-based Nigerian boxer, Joshua ‘The Sensation’ Oluwaseun Wahab (20-0, 13 KOs) and Anthony ‘Homeboy’ Moloisane of South Africa (14-5-1, 8 KOs) at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



23-year-old Wahab, a former WBA Pan-Africa and WBF Intercontinental super featherweight champion is managed by Streetwise Management headed by Michael Amoo-Bediako.



He is signed to famous American promoter, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, who co-promotes Richard Commey and another world title chasing Ghanaian hotshot, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe.



ACE Power Promotions previously held two shows on December 24 last year and again on March 6, 2021.



“As usual, ACE Power always comes up with surprises and new spectacles to present good fights interlaced with great entertainment and presentation and this fight night will not be different.

We are working with an international and experienced boxing promotion outfit so we can only tell fight fans to rush for their tickets to come and see real action for themselves on 10th July,” said Isaac Amankwah, General Manager of Accra based ACE Power Promotions.



“Working with internationally recognised Streetwise Management and DiBella is just the beginning of the big things we promise to punch into Ghana boxing.



It is all in the drive to develop good fighters, good fights, and great champions.



We also seek to develop the sport commercially and expect to regularly stream our fights to a worldwide audience beginning with our press conference on Monday,” Mr. Amankwah added.



Aside Wahab, Streetwise Management also manages lanky boxer Ahmed Abdula (2-0, 1 KO) who is billed to take on compatriot David Okine in just the third fight of his burgeoning pro career after successes on debut in December and again on March 27.

Experienced campaigner, Dodzi Kemeh (24-2, 22 KOs) returns to the ring when he competes in an 8-round super welterweight contest against dangerous opponent, Naimou Aziz Samson.



Another fight expected to thrill is the super lightweight contest scheduled for ten rounds featuring former WBO junior welterweight champ, Robert ‘Stopper’ Quaye and countryman, Richard Amenfu.



This is projected to be a warm-up for a shot at the IBF Continental Africa title in September for undefeated Quaye (19-0, 16 KOs) and his vast army of supporters are expected to throng the Bukom Boxing Arena to power him on versus Amenfu.



ACE Power Promotions’ prime signings, Daniel Aduku (13-2-1, 9 KOs) and undefeated Holy Dorgbetor (7-0, 5 KOs) will also be in action versus experienced Benjamin ‘Congo Soldier’ Ankrah and Mustapha Appiah in super welterweight and featherweight contests respectively, both scheduled for 10 rounds.



Other under cards include the super welterweight contest scheduled for 8 rounds between Abraham Afful and a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent;

a super welterweight contest also scheduled for 8 featuring ACE Power stable debutant Emmanuel Baidoo against Moses Lartey;



And Samuel Martei Laryea versus Billy Quaye at super bantamweight and it is billed for 8 rounds.



“We are very excited because for the first time we are going to welcome fans to our show. We have lots of giveaways for those who buy their tickets early.



We will announce the details to the press on Monday but we can assure fight fans July 10 at the Bukom Boxing Arena will be lit,” ACE Power Promotions General Manager Isaac Amankwah added.