ACFON 2021 will be exceptional - CAF president

Cameroon to host AFCON 2021

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has promised that the soon to commence African Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be exceptional.



Motsepe is confident that the 33rd edition of the tournament will be the most successful AFCON as compared to the previous ones.



The biannual competition will kick off from January 9 to February 9.

According to Motsepe, he and his family will be in Cameroon 3 days before the first match kicks off.



"I will be in Cameroon on 7 January with my wife and kids to witness this incredible competition," Motsepe said as quoted by the BBC.



"You can see that there's a huge commitment and a focus to make sure that there's good progress. "We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful Afcon. We are ready to show the world the best of African football and African hospitality," he added.



The African football chief also highlighted the importance of the tournament to the people of Africa.



"This tournament is important for the people of Africa and I'm so proud and so excited with the work done."