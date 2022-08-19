0
AFC Bournemouth join race to sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City

Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo this summer.

The Bristol City striker has been on the radar of several clubs for the past season due to his exploits in the English Championship.

Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign the young striker in the ongoing summer transfer.

However, the Cherries are now challenging their Premier League rivals for Semenyo.

Everton have also been registered with an interest in the 22-year-old Ghana international.

Semenyo was named in Ghana's squad for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic [CAR].

He is expected to be named in Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Bristol City are said to want £15 million upfront and a total fee of £20 million to allow the highly-rated young forward to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

Semenyo's current deal is set to expire in the summer but it is thought the Robins have the option of a one-year extension.

