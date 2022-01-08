AFCON 2021: 3 Black Stars players yet to report to camp ahead of trip to Cameroon

25 out of 28 players have reported to Black Stars camp
Home-based player Philemon Baffuor yet to join Black Stars camp
Coach Milovan Rajevac laments over FIFA's decision on African players
Three players are yet to join the Black Stars camp in Doha as the team prepares to jet off to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations which commences on Sunday, January 8, 2022.
Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Philemon Baffuor and Mohammed Kudus have all not joined the Black Stars in camp as the team prepares to play their first game on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Kamaldeen Sulemana who plies his trade with Stade Rennais was part of the European players given extra time to be with their clubs till January 3, 2022 is yet to report to Ghana camp.
Dreams FC defender Philemon Baffuor left the shores of Ghana before the local players departed for Doha. The defender travelled to Portugal to sign a deal with a club but has not reported to camp since.
Baffuor is the fifth local based player named in coach Milovan Rajevac’s squad for the tournament.
Mohammed Kudus one of Ghana’s key prospects for the tournament has also not reported to camp. Despite his injury which he picked up during Ghana’s last group game at the World Cup qualifiers, the Ajax midfielder was been named in the Black Stars team.
Kudus is currently on mid-season camp with Dutch club in Portugal and has been spotted in training.
According to coach Milovan he was convinced to include the player in the squad with the optimism that he would recover and join the team later.
According to GhanaWeb’s reliable information Kamaldeen Sulemana, Philimon Baffuor and Mohammed Kudus will all join the Black Stars in Cameroon for the AFCON 2021.
Currently, the Black Stars will travel to Cameroon with only 25 players and technical team.
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi settles on Ghana and four other countries to win title
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: We will do much better - Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac vows
- 'A wonderful adventure begins' - Ghana defender Alexander Djiku ready for AFCON
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions will walk away with $5 million in prize money
- We will do much better at AFCON - Milovan Rajevac
- Read all related articles