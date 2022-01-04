AFCON 2021: Afena-Gyan 'dropped' as Rajevac names final squad

Afena-Gyan plays for AS Roma

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has been dropped as Milovan Rajevac named his final squad for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday evening.

Afena-Gyan has not reported to the team’s camp in Doha, Qatar, forcing Rajevac to omit him from the 28-man squad.



Also dropped is France-based midfielder Salis Abdul Samed because of an ankle injury.



However, Rajevac included Mohammed Kudus despite the midfielder being captured travelling with Ajax for mid-season training in Portugal.



Kudus just recovered from a rib injury and Ajax are keen for him to stay with them instead of joining the Black Stars.



Ghana will play a friendly International against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 05, 2022 at the Education City stadium in Doha to wrap up preparations ahead of the tournament.

Black Stars will kick start the tournament against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.



Milovan Rajevac who took over as coach of the senior national team in November last year is expected to lead Ghana’s charge for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy.



The former Red Star Belgrade manager led the Black Stars to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt in the final.



