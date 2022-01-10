AFCON 2021: Algeria defeat is behind us; we are focused on beating Morocco

Milovan Rajevac

Source: GNA

Ghana's Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac, says the Black Stars have put the 0-3 loss against Algeria behind and focusing on beating the Atlas Lions of Morocco, on Monday.

The Black Stars succumbed to the North Africans in a Pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly.



At a press conference ahead of Ghana’s encounter with Morocco, the Coach tasked the players to concentrate on Morocco and subsequent matches as Ghana chased her fifth trophy.



He said: “We didn’t have many players in camp when we played Algeria and some even arrived to camp two days to the match. But, we have put the Algeria defeat behind us and focused on the matches here.



“The defeat is in the past and we are looking at the future. We are very positive in our next matches and we will take it match after match.”



Milovan urged Ghanaians to be positive and support the team, adding that, the players were ready to fight for the country.

“We have the quality, the passion and dedication to this cause. We know how important the AFCON is for all Ghanaians and we are focussed to deliver,” he stressed.



The Coach was excited there was no covid-19 case in camp.



The four-time champions, will begin their AFCON campaign on Monday, January 9, at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.



The biennial competition, from January 09 February 06, will see 24 teams battling for the trophy.