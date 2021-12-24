AFCON 2021: Arsenal in talks with GFA to extend Partey's release date

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

English Premier League side Arsenal have requested to extend Thomas Partey's release date to the Black Stars for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The Gunners have suggested to the Ghana FA to release Partey two days after the expected date.



According to reports, Partey was expected to join the Black Stars for pre-AFCCON training on Monday, December 27, 2021, the day after Arsenal had traveled to play Norwich.

But the North London side has requested to have Partey for their mid-week clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers and then release the player on December 29 instead. At the moment, an agreement has not been reached yet.



The midfielder is an integral member of the Gunners and would be a huge miss as he will represent his country at the AFCON in January 2022.



Nonetheless, Ghana will camp in Qatar, Doha ahead of the tournament which will be held in Cameroon. The team will have 17 days of intensive training which will not be open to the media, according to the GFA.



The Black Stars will play three friendly matches with Algeria being one of them.