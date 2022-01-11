AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan tips Ghana to beat Gabon on Friday

Asamoah Gyam, former skipper of the Black Stars

Ex-Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan is backing the Black Stars to defeat Gabon on Friday to get the campaign at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament back on track.

Ghana today locked horns with Morocco in the first Group C game of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



After failing to threaten and score, Ghana lost 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes courtesy of a strike from Sofiane Boufal that handed Morocco the victory.



Speaking after the game, Asamoah Gyan said he is confident Ghana will cruise to victory in the next game.

“Ghana are slow starters of tournament but I believe we will win our next game and progress,” Asamoah Gyan said SuperSport.



The Black Stars of Ghana return to action in the 2021 AFCON on Friday, January 14, 2022, in a game against Gabon.



The opponent, will later this evening play against Comoros in the second Group C game of the day.