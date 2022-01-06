AFCON 2021: Aubameyang tests positive for coronavirus

Aubameyang to miss Gabon's first game against Comoros
Lemina also tests positive for Coronavirus
Gabon lost all two Pre-AFCON friendly games
Gabonese national team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Coronavirus upon arriving in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived in Cameroon with his teammates for the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations in the early hours of Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Gabon arrived in Cameroon after wrapping up their preparations for the tournament with two international friendly games against the Stallions of Burkina Faso and the Almoravids Mauritania.
Aubameyang joined the Gabonese national team camp for the AFCON after being ousted as captain at the club level by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for "misconduct".
News about Aubameyang's Coronavirus test was reported by BBC World/Africa TV presenter Piers Edwards in a Twitter post.
"Pierre-Emerick @Auba Aubameyang tests + for Covid upon arrival in Cameroon for #AFCON2021 Not hard to see how he might have been infected given video below of Gabon's tournament' preparations' in Dubai."
He added that former Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has also tested positive for the Coronavirus and might miss Gabon's first game against Comoros alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Pierre-Emerick @Auba Aubameyang tests + for Covid upon arrival in Cameroon for #AFCON2021
Not hard to see how he might have been infected given the video below of Gabon's tournament' preparations' in Dubai.— Piers Edwards (@piers_e) January 6, 2022
Not just @Arsenal striker but Lemina too.
Gabon first game is Monday. https://t.co/kvlvRNgSYx
