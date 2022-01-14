AFCON 2021:Ayew scores Ghana's first goal at AFCON 2021 against Gabon

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Ayew scores Ghana's first goal at AFCON 2021

Black Stars determined to beat Gabon



Morocco beats Ghana in AFCON 2021 opener



Ghana senior national team captain, Andre Dede Ayew put the Black Stars in the lead in their game against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022.



The Black Stars needed a goal badly in the game and Andre Dede Ayew scored for Ghana in 28 minutes.

The former Swansea City captain picked up a pass from Thomas Partey and he managed to break away from his marker with a quick turn to hit a solid strike into the back of the net.



As it stands the Black Stars are tied on points with Gabon who also have three points after winning their first game against Comoros.



Morocco, however, top Group C with 6 points and have already booked a spot in the Round of 16 stages.



Andre Ayew has extended his record as Ghana’s all-time top scorer at the AFCON to 10 goals after netting another on Friday against Gabon.