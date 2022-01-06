AFCON 2021: Black Stars a threat to other countries – Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei

Bibiani Goldstars coach, Michael Osei believes that the Black Stars pose some threat to countries who are set to participate in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana's preparations for AFCON 2021 suffered a jolt on Wednesday night when they were whipped 3-0 by the defending champions Algeria.



Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first-half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.



Despite admitting that the tournament is not going to be easy for the four-time African Champions, Michael Osei believes that other countries have fears for Ghana.



“I think it was a good test match for the team, I believe it will help the coach to have a fair idea about the team. It is a wake-up call for the playing body”

“We should give them the benefit of the doubts that they can’t do it, they can do it. It is a difficult tournament and there are many countries who are favorite, tactically and technically they are on top. It is not going to be an easy tournament for Ghana but all the same, we are always favorite, ” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



“I believe other countries have fears for Ghana whenever they are playing us. So, the teams' defeat to Algeria is a wake-up call. It tells them to go the extra mile” he said.



The much-anticipated tournament will kick start on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Central Africa country.