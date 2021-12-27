AFCON 2021: Black Stars begin indoor training in Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars have started preparations in Doha, Qatar ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The team made up the local contingent and a handful of Europe-based players began indoor training on Sunday as the rest of their teammates arrive.



Fatawu Issahaku, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Richard Attah, and David Abagna were joined by Mubarak Wakaso, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alexander Djiku and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh for the first day of training.



England-based players, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, and Jojo Wollacot will join camp on January 3.



Meanwhile, captain Andre Ayew will join the team from his club base in Qatar within the week.

The Black Stars will play three international friendlies, including a game against champions Algeria before leaving Doha for Cameroon 2021.



Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and the Comoros Island.



The four-time champions will start their AFCON campaign with a crucial encounter against Morocco on January 10.