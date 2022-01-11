AFCON 2021: Black Stars conceded an easy goal against Morocco - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes the Black Stars conceded an easy goal against Morocco in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Black Stars lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favorites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



Morocco have now beaten Ghana on two consecutive occasions, having won by a similar scoreline in a friendly match last year.



Gyan, who is the all-time tops corer for Ghana reacting to the defeat on Super Sports said the Black Stars conceded an easy goal.

"In that zone sometimes you need to be careful not to concede a penalty but my problem was, the defenders were unable to match the Moroccan attackers. strikers are sometimes intelligent, they can create penalty anytime so the Black Stars were more cautious but they were not closer to the striker' he said.



"If you want to defend deep, you make sure you are closer to the person, you don't allow the player to shoot so I think we conceded an easy goal" he added.



