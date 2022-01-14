AFCON 2021: Black Stars hold last training ahead of Gabon clash

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Ghana are bottom on the table



Ghana plays Gabon in their next game



The Black Stars on Thursday, January 13, 2022, held their final training session ahead of their second Group C in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations game against the Panthers of Gabon.



Coach Milovan Rajevac had a full house training including midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who was out of the squad for the Morocco game because of injury.



Wakaso started personal training before joining his teammates to conclude the training session for the must-win game.

Captain Andre Dede Ayew who missed the Tuesday training after sustaining a head injury in the Morocco game from his clash with defender Romain Saiss also trained with the team.



The game will kick off at 7 pm at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé today, January 14, 2022.



GhanaWeb will bring you a live commentary of the game on this very platform with a pre-match discussion starting at 6pm.



