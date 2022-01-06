AFCON 2021: Black Stars might not qualify from group stage – Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has shared his fears about the Black Stars’ chances of making it out of the group stages in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick start from Sunday, January 9, 2022, from six different venues and the Black Stars will begin their campaign to win the trophy for the first time in forty years, with a game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.



Ghana have been paired in Group C alongside bookmakers favourite Morocco, debutants Comoros and Gabon and will need to finish as one of the best two teams in the group to book automatic qualification to the knockout phase.

Many Ghanaians are not optimistic about the possibility of the Black Stars winning the AFCON after the 3-0 defeat to defending champions Algeria in the pre-tournament friendly game and Joseph Yamin has shared similar concerns.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Yamin said he fears the Black Stars might not make it out of the group because the other teams are well prepared for the tournament than Ghana.



“I fear for Ghana qualifying out of the group stages because our opponents have a compact team than us. If we are unable to get a better result against Morocco, it will be difficult for us to progress.”



“Morocco is the strongest team in our group, so playing them in our first game is not easy. Ghana has players but Morocco has a compact team,” he said.



