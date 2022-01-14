AFCON 2021: Black Stars were denied a penalty per our judgement against Morocco – Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has disclosed the Black Stars were denied a penalty during their game against Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Black Stars lost their opening game against the North African side last Monday, courtesy Sofiane Boufal 83rd minute strike.



Ghana take on Gabon on Friday in their second group game at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.



At the pre-match conference, the Serbian gaffer disclosed Ghana were denied a penalty in the first half against Morocco.

“I hope the next round of matches will be less controversial. In our game vs Morocco at the end of first half per our judgement, we had a penalty but VAR rejected. I'm not a fan of criticizing referees” he said.



The Black Stars will hope to record their first win at the tournament.