AFCON 2021: Black Stars will be a tough customer – Morocco head coach

Vahid Halilhodzic is the head coach of the Atlas Lions of Morocco

Head coach of the Atlas Lions of Morocco, Vahid Halilhodzic is expecting a tough test against the Black Stars in the Group C opener in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The two countries (Morocco & Ghana) that have a combined five AFCON trophies will raise the curtain for the Group C games on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 4 pm Ghanaian time.



Morocco have a better head-to-head against Ghana as they have beaten the Black Stars on five occasions out of the eleven games played between the two countries.



Three of the games between the two countries ended in a draw while Ghana have beaten the Atlas Lions three times.



The Black Stars are chasing their 5th AFCON trophy while the Moroccans are hoping to break their quarter-final curse in their bid to win their second trophy after 1976.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, coach Halilhodzic stated that they are anticipating a tough game from the Black Stars because of Ghana’s rich history in the competition.



“Ghana is a team with a great history in African football. They have won the cup four times, the match against the Black Stars will certainly be difficult.” Halilhodzic said at a pre-match briefing.



“It is true that our history is not as rich as other teams, but this generation is motivated and determined to achieve a historic feat during this Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.



