AFCON 2021: Check out prize money for top 4 countries

Senegal are champions of the 2021 AFCON

The prize money for the top four countries at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been revealed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The continental showpiece came to an end last Sunday with Senegal emerging as winners after beating Egypt on penalties.



Senegal will pocket $5 million following an increase in the prize money by the continental football governing body from $4.5 million.



Runners-up Egypt will receive $2.75 million for their efforts, while the two losing semi-finalists, Cameroon and Burkina Faso, will take home $2.2 million apiece.

The teams that lost out in the quarter-finals – Gambia, Morocco, Tunisia, and Equatorial Guinea – will receive $1.8 million (R28 million) each.



Meanwhile, Senegal President Macky Sall has gifted each member of the squad $87 000 as well as land in the country.