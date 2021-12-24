AFCON 2021: Coach Didi Dramani warns Black Stars not to underrate any team in Group C

Coach Didi Dramani

A former scout for Ghana’s senior national team, Didi Dramani has cautioned the team not to describe any team as an underdog in the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Ghana has been placed in Group C and would come up against the likes of Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



Morocco is the second-best team on the African continent that has been in good form. Gabon missed out on the last edition of the tournament and have not made it to the Semi-finals of the AFCON since their maiden appearance in 2009. Comoros on the other hand is making their first appearance in the tournament.



However, according to the former Asante Kotoko coach, the game of football has developed hence the Black Stars must approach every game with a tough mindset.



“Gone are the days when the groupings come out we say this is the toughest or weakest group. There’s nothing like that in football now,” Didi Dramani told Joy FM.

He added, “everybody is enlightened and plans as well as beef up their preparation. You can see how the qualifiers went, there are no minors in the game.”



He noted, the current crop of players have been active this season hence their inclusion can make a mark.



He stated that no team can be considered an underdog because a lot of the teams have scouted for players abroad.



“It's all about going round and getting quality players, we are lucky many of our players are active and still playing active football,” the coach stressed.