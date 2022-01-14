AFCON 2021 Day 5 wrap: Cameroon book R16 place, Aboubakar lead top scorers chat

Burkina Faso beat Cape Verde to get back to winning ways

Senegal face Guinea in a battle for early R16 place



Black Stars look to make amends in second game against Gabon



Round two of the African Cup of Nations kick-started on Thursday, January 13 with two matches being played.



Cameroon started Day 5 in a five-goal thriller against Ethiopia. The Indomitable Lions beat the Walias 4-1 to secure early qualification into the round of 16 stage of the tournament.



Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi scored two goals each to hand the host nations the big win over Ethiopia who are without a point after two games.

Aboubakar's double extends his tally to four goals in three games at the AFCON and thus lead the golden boos race.



The second game of the day saw Cape Verde failing to build on the momentum from their win in the first game as Burkina Faso put one past the Islanders. Boureima Hassane Bandé's first-half strike gave the Stallions a first win of the tournament.



Cameroon occupy the top spot of Group A with a 100 percent record while Burkina go tied with Cape Verde on three points each, leaving Ethiopia on 4th with Zero points.



Meanwhile, on Day 6, four matches are coming up. In Group B, Senegal will commence the matchday against Guinea. A win for either side will secure them a round 16 berth after both teams won their respective opening games.



Also in the group, Malawi will engage Zimbabwe in a match that both sides will look to get back to winning ways following their opening day loss.

Whereas in Group C, Morocco face Comoros in a late afternoon kick. The Atlas Lions will be hoping to join the early qualification train with a win.



In the second group game, Ghana will be looking to make amends from the opening day defeat to Morocco as they face Gabon. The Panthers have three points in the bag from their first game.



