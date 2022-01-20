AFCON 2021: Don’t sack Black Stars coach now - Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Coach Milovan Rajevac refuses to resign as Ghana coach

Sports Ministry to engage GFA Friday January 21, 2022



Black Stars knocked out of AFCON 2021 at Group stage



Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to sack Black Stars Coach, Milovan Rajevac, despite Ghana’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to him, Ghana’s World Cup Qualifier may land in jeopardy if a new coach is brought in because the players would have to adopt to new tactics.



He said, “we are behaving like the English League system no matter how good a coach is, you are fired if the results don’t favor you.



“If you go and bring in a new coach you are now going to try his system and you don’t have enough time to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers,” Ben Ephson disclosed on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban.

He explained that the desire for players to seek greener pastures abroad is what has resulted in the poor performance of the Black Stars. He urged the technical team to focus on nurturing locally-based players for the national team.



“I think that Ghana is paying a price for trying to harvest what we have not planted in sports. I think that if you look back from the days of Adolf Armah, Polo, we had a very strong pre-first division league. Because now there is money in sport and people playing abroad and so on, if we decentralize and organize our lower football we will get football talents that we will be very surprised at,” Ben Ephson stated.



Ghana had the worst tournament in history as the Black Stars showcased an abysmal performance that saw the team exit the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages in Cameroon.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game. The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has summoned the Ghana FA to an emergency meeting on Friday January 21, 2022.