AFCON 2021: Don’t write Black Stars off - Kojo Bonsu tells Ghanaians

The Black Stars of Ghana

Kojo Bonsu slams Milovan Rajevac for substituting Joseph Paintsil in Morocco game

The Black Stars are bottom on the Group C table



Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game



Former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu has appealed to Ghanaians to keep faith with the Black Stars in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars did not get off to a good start in the 33rd edition of the second oldest continental tournament in the world thereby making some Ghanaians question the competence of the team in ending the 40-year wait for a trophy.



Ghana lost in the Group C opener against the Atlas Lions of Morocco side after Sofiane Boufal put the ball past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacot in the final ten minutes of the game.

Some people have already written Ghana off as a title contender in the Nations Cup but Kojo Bonsu wants Ghanaians to keep faith with the Black Stars.



“One thing I want to tell Ghanaians is that they shouldn’t write the team off because is a small technical problem that is causing the team. Once that is resolved, I know the team will come good,” Kojo Bonsu told Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview.



The Black Stars still have their de4stiny in their own hands as they will need to beat Gabon and Comoros to book their place in the knockout phase of the competition.



The Black Stars will take on the Panthers of Gabon in their next group game on Friday, January 14, 2022.



