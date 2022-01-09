AFCON 2021: Egypt's performance analyst quits ahead of kickoff

Egypt performance analyst Michael Loftman vacated his post on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Loftman, a South African, was brought on board by Carlos Queiroz who took charge of the Pharaohs in September 2021.
''Best of Luck to the Egyptian National Team at AFCON, it was a fantastic experience living in Egypt working with the National Team,'' Loftman posted on Twitter.
''This included opportunities to work with some of the best players and staff in the football world and many of the best on the African Continent.
''Before the Arab Cup in December I decided to move back to South Africa to continue my coaching journey in the country I've learnt to call home.
''Thank you to all of the local and staff who I worked with in Egypt – it was an important experience both personally and professionally.
''It was a privilege to work across the World Cup Qualifiers and stand for the Egyptian National Anthem.
“I’ll be watching AFCON from home but my footballing spirit will be in Cameroon wishing all of the National teams and players the best.''
Loftman previously worked with Premier League outfits Watford and Tottenham and South African giants Orlando Pirates.
