AFCON 2021: Five times Asamoah Gyan made fashion statements as a pundit

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan is currently working as a pundit for South African TV station, SuperSport for the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, and Ghanaians are loving what the legendary striker is doing.

The 36-year-old striker joined the SuperSport team for the coverage of the 33rd edition Africa Cup Nations after being left out of Ghana’s squad for the tournament.



For the South African TV station, it was a big win for them getting Asamoah Gyan who has a rich reputation as one of Africa football’s biggest stars. He is the all-time scorer with the Black Stars and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan has used the opportunity to tell that world that he can be a great football analyst with his vast experience should he consider a career in punditry when he retires from the game.



The former Black Stars captain, has made a bold fashion statement on Supersport whole doing his punditry works which have won him many admirations of many football fans who have been watching the game on TV.



Irrespective of what he decides to wear for the cameras, be it a suit or kaftan, Asamoah Gyan has always been on point with his dressing like the superstar he is.



Gyan made his maiden appearance on SuperSport in an all-Black suit with a white shirt not forgetting the beautiful Ghana colours designed on the shirt.

