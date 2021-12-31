AFCON 2021: GFA President gives reason for choosing Qatar as camping base for Black Stars

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has revealed why they chose Qatar as a camping base for the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time African Champions is among the 24 country’s set to battle for the continental showpiece in Cameroon.



The much-anticipated tournament has been slated between January 9 and February 6, 2022, in Central Africa country.



According to Kurt Okraku, the decision to settle on Qatar as a camping base for the Black Stars is for them to have a feel of the World Cup host before the Mundial next year.



"It was always imperative for us to have a feel of the World Cup host before the Mundial next year. I would like to commend the President, Nana Akufo Addo, and the sector Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) for their support and commitment" he said this when Ghana's Ambassador to Qatar Dr Emmanuel Enos called on the team's training camp."



"Your Excellency, you have in front of you amazing and committed players who have been dedicated to our course from day one. Before I became the President, I never had the chance to work with the Black Stars but these players have demonstrated true commitment and professionalism ever since I have been with them."

"These boys have dedicated themselves to the national course and they believe it is time for us to break the 40-year wait for the AFCON trophy."



"They have abandoned their family and left their clubs just to be here in Qatar to fight for the nation."



"Beyond here, we will be in Cameroon for the AFCON and hopefully all the day and nights of sacrifice will pay off in Cameroon. We will play Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros and we believe that we will top the group and go all the way to the final and win the trophy.



"We believe in the course to bring the trophy to Ghana. We are extremely happy about your coming. We will not let the country down. There are a lot of doubting Thomas’s but we believe this squad will make us proud," he added.