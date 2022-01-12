AFCON 2021: GFA to arrange flight for Kudus to join Black Stars

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax has reportedly cleared Mohammed Kudus to join the Black Stars for the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year, Kudus is expected to join the Black Stars on Wednesday after getting the green light from Ajax.



Saddick Adams, who is in Cameroon, said Ghana Football Association is arranging a flight to bring Kudus to the Central African country.



Ajax was initially reluctant to release the attacking midfielder as they claimed Kudus was unfit to play after his recent recovery from a rib injury. Kudus has not played since suffering the injury in November.



But Milovan Rajevac included Kudus in his final 28-man squad, believing the 21-year-old will regain fitness and be allowed to play.

Kudus’ imminent arrival is a big boost for the team following Monday’s loss to Morocco in Yaoundé.



Sofiane Boufal’s late goal handed Ghana a rough start, and the Black Stars must improve in the remaining group games.



Kudus is likely to face Gabon on Friday and Comoros on Tuesday, both of which must be won by the Black Stars to avoid a shock first-round exit.