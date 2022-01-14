AFCON 2021: Gabon coach to miss Ghana showdown

Gabon head coach, Patrice Neveu

Gabon will be without their head coach, Patrice Neveu for their game against Ghana in the 2021 African Cup of Nations(AFCON).



Neveu has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus has been quarantined for 10 days.



In his absence, assistant coach Anicet Yala will lead the Panthers at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium on Friday, January 14.



In a pre-match, Yala confirmed that Neveu will not be available after testing positive.

“The coach, Patrice, is also not here because he tested positive, and as per CAF recommendations, he’s in isolation.”



He, however, confirmed that Pierre Aubameyang and Mario Lamina who both missed their opening game against Comoros will be ready for tonight's fixture.



“We have registered the return of Mario and Aubameyang, but unfortunately some players have returned into the red zone — (right-back) Lloyd Palun and sadly, sadly, (central defender) Sidney Obissa,” he told goal.com.



“Naturally, when you have a player of the value of Aubameyang who returns, things have to change around upfront,” he added.



The second Group C game in round two of the AFCON tournament will kickoff at 19:00 GMT.