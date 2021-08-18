AFCON 2021: Ghana's chance of qualifying from Group C

The Black Stars have been paired in Group C

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon. The Black Stars has been paired with familiar foes, Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.

Footballghana takes a look at Ghana's chance of qualifying from Group C



The last time Ghana faced Morroco was 2 months ago with the Black Stars losing 1-0.



Ghana was in the same group with Morocco during the 2008 competition which was staged in Ghana, beating the Atlas Lions 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Comoros was an opponent during the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team drew the first leg 0-0 before defeating them 2-0 in the second leg in November 2015 courtesy of goals from Wakaso and Jordan Ayew.



Ghana defeated Gabon 4-0 on aggregate in June 2008 during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, winning the double legged tie 2-0 each.



The Atlas Lions have Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, Sevilla's deadly striker En-Nesyri, and PSG defender Acharf Hakimi in their team.



Gabon also have attacker and Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading their team while Comoros squad is totally composed of players who have their career abroad, especially in France.