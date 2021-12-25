AFCON 2021: Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, 13 others announce squads

AFCON trophy

Events leading to the start of the 36th edition of the African Cup of Nations are taking shape.



The tournament is 18 days away from kick-off in Cameroon and CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, is confident that the AFCON will showcase Africa's growth to the World.



“We are very clear in terms of our commitment to make the AFCON successful in Cameroon. I am very confident we will work together with the people of Cameroon who are a proud football nation, who have made Cameroon and Africa proud.



“I am confident that in our meetings we will be able to come out of here and give Africa and give the world the confidence that we have, the commitment to our people in Cameroon and the commitment to the development and growth of football in Africa”, he told the BBC.



With 15 days left to the commencement of the tournament, some participating Nations have announced their squads with others exported to follow suit.



Out of the 24 participating nations, 16 countries have released their list.



Ghana



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)



Egypt



Goalkeepers: Mohamed Elshenawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Bassam (Talaea El Gaish), Mohamed Sobhy (Pharco), Mohamed Abu Gabal (Zamalek), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI)



Defenders: Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Omar Kamal (Future), Ahmed “Beckham” Ramadan (Smouha), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ahmed Yaseen (National Bank), Mohamed Fathalla (Ghazl El-Mahalla), Mohamed Abdel Meneam (Future), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids), Akram Tawfeek (Al Ahly), Marwan Dawood (ENPPI)



Midfielders: Amr Elsouleya (Al Ahly), Mostafa Fathy (Zamalek), Mohamed “Afsha” Magdy (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Zamalek), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Abdullah El-Said (Pyramids), Ramadan Sobhy (Pyramids), Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed (Zamalek), Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids), Ahmed Refaat (Future), Nabil “Donga” Emad (Pyramids), Hamdy Fathy (AlAhly), Mohanad Lasheen (Talaea El Gaish)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Aston Villa, England), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart, Germany), Marwan Hamdy (Smouha), Ahmed “Koka” Hassan (Konyaspor, Turkey), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Altayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)



Gambia



Goalkeepers: Baboucar Gaye, Sheikh Sibi, Lamin Sarr, Modou Jobe, Lamin Saidy



Defenders: James Gomez, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Maudo Jarjue, Ibou Touray, Saidy Janko, Mohammed Mbye, Leon Guwara, Omar Colley, Sheriff Sinyan, Sulayman Bojang, Muhammed Sanneh, Pa Modou Jagne, Bubacarr Sanneh



Midfielders: Dawda Ngum, Ebrima Sohna, Sulayman Marreh, Ebrima Darboe, Yusupha Bobb, Ebou Adams, Alasana Manneh, Mahdi Camara, Yusupha Njie, Ablie Jallow, Steve Bubacarr Trawally, Ebrima Colley



Forwards: Lamin Jallow, Bubacarr Jobe, Assan Ceesay, Muhammed Badamosi, Modou Barrow, Dembo Darboe, Musa Barrow, Kalifa Manneh, Nuha Marong Krubally, Abdoulie Sanyang



Malawi



Goalkeepers: Clever Mkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets Youth), William Thole, Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Innocent Nyasulu (Rumphi United)



Defenders: Nickson Nyasulu, Gomezgani Chirwa(Nyasa Big Bullets), Stainley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi(Be Forward Wanderers), Paul Ndlovu, Norchard Chimbalanga ( MAFCO), Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Lawrence Chaziya (CIVO), Kelvin Kadzinje (Mzuzu Warriors), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Tigers), Andrew Lameck (Bangwe All-Stars)



Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), David Daud, Innocent Msowoya (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves), Misheck Seleman (Nyasa Big Bullets), John Banda (UD Songo), Schumacker Kuwali (UD Songo), Tawonga Chimodzi (Silver Strikers), Loyd Njaliwa (Moyale Barracks), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Robert Saizi (Mpima Academy), Wisdom Mpinganjira ( Be Foward Wanderers).



Strikers: Mphatso Kamanga (Karonga United), Chikondi Mbeta (Maggie Chombo Acadamy), Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets), Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers).



Cameroon



Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Omossola Simon, Epassy Devis, Efala Komguep Jean, Nlend Narcisse Junior



Defenders: Ngadeu Michael, Fai Collins, Mbaizo Olivier, Castelleto Jean Charles, Oyongo Bitolo Ambroise, Billong Jean Claude, Samuel Kotto, Jerome Onguene, Tchamba Duplex, Nouhou Tolo, Enzo Ebosse, Dawa Tchakounte, Boey Sacha, Harold Moukoudi



Midfielders: Jean Onana, Kunde Malong, Zambo Anguissa, Oum Gouet Samuel, Hongla Martin, Arnaud Djoum, Lea Siliki James, Neyou Yvan



Forwards: Ganago Ignatius, Bassogog Christian, Choupo Moting, Bahoken Stephane, Toko Ekambi Karl, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Kevin Olivier Soni, Aboubakar Vincent, Paul Georges Ntep, John Mary, Njie Clinton, Jeremy Ebobisse Ebolo, Leandre Tawamba Kan



Gabon



Goalkeepers: Anthony Mfa Mezui (Rodange 91), Donald Nze (Maniema Union), Jean-Noel Amonome (Uthongathi), Fortson Noubi Junior (Vannes)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Bastia), Johann Obiang (Rodez), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon), Gilchrist Nguema (Maccabi Ahi Nazareth), Anthony Oyono (Boulogne), Sidney Obissa (Olympic Chaleroi), David Sambissa (Cambuur), Wilfried Ebane (Vannes), Junior Assoumou (Le Mans), Yannis N’Gakoutou (Lyon-La Duchere), Yrondu Musavu-King (Bengaluru)



Midfielders: Andre Biyogo Poko (Altay), Mario Lemina (Nice), Louis Ameka Autchanga (Chamois Niortais), Guelor Kanga (Red Star Belgrade), Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali (Gorica), Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (Aris Limassol)



Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne), Kevin Mayi (Umraniyespor), Axel Méye (Ittihad Tanger), Fahd Ndzengue (Tabor Sezana), Aaron Boupendza (Al Arabi), Ulrick Eneme Ella (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jim Allevinah (Clermont), Biteghe Medwin (Al Adalah)



Ethiopia



Goalkeepers: Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Bunna), Fasil GebreMicheal (Bahir Dar Ketema), Firew Getahun (Dire dawa Ketema)



Defenders: Remedan Yesuf (Wolkite Ketema), Desta Yohannes (Adama Ketema), Asrat Tunjo (Eth Bunna), Ahmed Reshid (Bahir Dar Ketema), Yared Bayeh (Fasil Kenema), Aschalew Tamene (Fasil Kenema), Mingot Debebe (Kidus Giorgis), Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar Ketema)



Midfielders: Amanuel Yohannes (Eth Bunna), Habtamu Tekeste (Fasil Kenema), Surafel Dangachew (Fasil Kenema), Mesud Mohammed (Jimma Aba Jiffare), Shimeles Bekele (El Gouna), Haider Sherefa (Kidus Giorgis), Firew Solomon (Sidama Bunna), Bezabih Meleyo (Fasil Kenema)



Strikers: Abubeker Nasser (Eth Bunna), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite Ketema), Abel Yalew (Kidus Giorgis), Amanuel GebreMicheal (Kidus Giorgis), Mesfin Tafesse (Hawassa Ketema), Dawa Hottesa (Adama Ketema), Shemeket Guggsa (Fasil Kenema)



Mauritania



Goalkeepers: Babacar Diop (FC Nouadhibou), Mbacké Ndiaye (Nouakchott Kings), Mohamed El Moktar (AS Douanes)



Defenders: Bakary Ndiaye (AS Rhodes, Greece), Abdoul Ba (Al Ahli, Libya), Diadié Diarra (Goal FC, France), El Hassen Houbeibib (Al Zawaraa, Iraq), Harouna Abou Demba (Unattached), Souleymane Karamoko (Nancy, France), Aly Abeid (Valenciennes, France), Houssen Abderahmane (Royal Francs Borains, Belgium), Abdoulkader Thiam (US Boulogne, France)



Midfielders: Mohamed Dellah Yaly (Unattached), Guessouma Fofana (Cluj, Romania), Ibréhima Coulibaly (Le Mans, France), Yacoub Sidi (AS Vita, DR Congo), Khassa Camara (NorthEast United FC, India), Almike Moussa Ndiaye (Goal FC, France), Mohsen Bodda (FC Nouadhibou), Mahmoud Abdallahi (NK Istra, Croatia), Mohamed Soueid (FC Nouadhibou), Beyatt Lekweiry (AS Douanes)



Forwards: Aboubakar Kamara (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou), Oumar Camara (Beroe Stara Zagora, Bulgaria), Adama Ba (RS Berkane, Morocco), Souleymane Doukara (Giresunspor Kulubu, Turkey), Idrissa Thiam (ASAC Concorde), Souleymane Anne (Royal Excelsior Virton, Belgium), Pape Ibnou Ba (Le Havre, France)



Cape Verde



Goalkeepers: Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre, Portugal), Keven Ramos (Mindelese, Cape Verde).



Defenders: Stopira (Fehervar, Hungary), Steven Fortes (Oostende, Belgium), Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap, Netherlands), Steve Furtado (Beroe, Bulgaria), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers, Republic of Ireland), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense, Portugal), Diney Borges (AS Far, Morocco), Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland).



Midfielders: Kenny Rocha (Oostende, Belgium), Nuno Borges (Casa Pia, Portugal), Patrick Andrade (Qarabag, Azerbaijan), Jamiro Monteior (Philadelphia Union, USA), Nenass (Aalesund, Norway), Marco Soares (Arouca, Portugal).



Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr, UAE), Willy Semedo (Pafos, Cyprus), Gilson Tavares (Estoril-Praia, Portugal), Willis Furtado (FK Jerv, Norway), Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly, Saudi Arabia), Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos, Greece), Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands), Djaniny Semedo (Trabzonspor, Turkey).

Morocco



Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla, Spain), Monir El Kajoui, (Hatayspor, Turkey), Anas Zniti (Raja Casablanca, Morocco).



Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sofiane Alakouch (Metz, France), Souffian El Karouani (NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands), Adam Masina (Watford, England), Sofian Chakla (OH Leuven, Belgium), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Romain Saiss (Wolves, England), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes, France).



Midfielders: Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina, Italy), Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor, Turkey), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers, France), Ilias Chair (QPR, England), Imran Louza (Watford, England), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege, Belgium).



Forwards: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla, Spain), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona, Spain), Sofiane Boufal (Angers, France), Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla, Spain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor, Turkey).



Cote d'Ivoire



Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (Wolkite Ketema, Ethiopia), Badra Ali Sangare (JDR Stars, South Africa), Abdoul Karim Cisse (Asec Mimosas, Ivory Coast), Ira Eliezer Tape (San Pedro, Ivory Coast).



Defenders: Serge Aurier (Villarreal, Spain), Eric Bailly (Manchester United, England), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids, Egypt), Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Simon Deli (Adana Demirspor, Turkey), Ghislain Konan (Reims, France).



Midfielders: Habib Maiga (Metz, France), Maxwell Cornet (Burnley, England), Serey Die (Sion, Switzerland), Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio, Italy), Franck Kessie (AC Milan, Italy), Hamed Traore and Jeremie Boga (both Sassuolo, Italy), Max Gradel (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham, England).



Forwards: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England), Jean Evrard Kouassi (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal, England), Sebastien Haller (Ajax, Netherlands), Christian Kouame (Anderlecht, Belgium), Yohan Boli (Al-Rayyan, Qatar), Karim Konate (Asec Mimosas, Ivory Coast).



Comoros



Goalkeepers: Salim Ben Boina (Endoume, France) Ali Ahamada (Unattached), Moyadh Ousseni (Frejus, France).



Defenders: Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues, France), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Chateauroux, France), Abdallah Ali Mohamed (Stade Lausanne, Switzerland) Kassim Mdahoma (US Avranches, France), Younn Zahary (SO Cholet, France), Chaker Alhadhur (Ajaccio, France), Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio, France), Kassim Abdallah (Marignane Gignac, France).



Midfielders: Fouad Bachirou (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus), Youssouf M'Changama (Guingamp, France), Yacine Bourhane (Go Ahead Eagles, Netherlands), Nakibou Aboubakari (FC Sete 34, France), Iyad Mohamed (Auxerre, France), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne, Switzerland).



Forwards: Faiz Selemani (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Mohamed El Fardou (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Nasser Chamed (Gaz Metan Medias, Romania), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy, France), Faiz Mattoir (SO Cholet, France), Ali M'Madi (SAS Epinal, France), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwijk, Netherlands), Moussa Djoumoi (AS Saint-Priest, France), Mohamed M'Changama (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania).



Guinea



Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).



Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).



Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).



Burkina Faso



Goalkeepers: Herve Kouakou KOFFI (Sporting de Charleroi, Belgium), Farid Sofiane OUÉDRAOGO (Majestic SC, Burkina Faso), Kilian NIKIEMA (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands), Aboubacar Babayouré SAWADOGO (RC Kadiogo, Burkina Faso)



Defenders: Edmond TAPSOBA (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Issoufou DAYO (RS Berkane, Morocco), Yacouba Nasser DJIGA (FC Basel, Switzerland), Soumaïla OUATTARA (FUS de Rabat, Morocco), Steeve YAGO (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Issa KABORE (Troyes, France), Patrick MALO (Hassania Agadir, Morocco), Oula Abass TRAORÉ (Horoya AC, Guinea), Hermann NIKIEMA (SALITAS FC, Burkina Faso)



Midfielders: Gustavo Fabrice SANGARÉ (Quevilly-Rouen, France), Dramane NIKIEMA (Horoya AC, Guinea), Adama GUIRA (Racing Rioja CF, Spain), Blati TOURÉ (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Ismahila OUEDRAOGO (PAOK Salonika, Greece), Saïdou SIMPORÉ (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt)



Forwards: Bertrand TRAORÉ (Aston Villa, England), Zakaria SANOGO (Ararat-Armenia, Armenia), Cyrille BAYALA (AC Ajaccio , France), Éric TRAORE (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Mohamed KONATE (Akhmat Grozny, Russia), Dango Aboubacar Faissal OUATTARA (FC Lorient, France), Boureima Hassane BANDÉ (NK Istra, Croatia), Abdoul Fessal TAPSOBA (Standard de Liège, Belgium), Jean Botué Fiacre KOUAMÉ (AC Ajaccio, France), Cheick Djibril OUATTARA (Olympique de Safi, Morocco)



Algeria



Goalkeepers: Rais M'Bolhi (Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz, France), Moustapha Zeghba (Damac, Saudi Arabia).



Defenders: Djameleddine Benlamri (Qatar SC, Qatar), Aissa Mandi (Villareal, Spain), Mohamed Amine Tougai, Ilyes Chetti, Abdelkader Bedrane (all Esperance, Tunisia), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Youcef Atal (Nice, France), Houcine Benayada (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Mohamed Reda Halaimia (Beerschot, Belgium), Mehdi Tahrat (Al Gharafa, Qatar)



Midfielders: Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan, Italy), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente, Netherlands), Adem Zorgane (Charleroi, Belgium), Haris Belkebla (Brest, France), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sofiane Bendebka (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia).



Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Adam Ounas (Napoli, Italy), Youcef Belaïli (Unattached), Said Benrahma (West Ham United, England), Yacine Brahimi (Al Rayyan, Qatar), Farid Boulaya (Metz, France), Islam Slimani (Lyon, France), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Mohamed Amine Amoura (Lugano, Switzerland).



Senegal



Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, England), Alfred Gomis (Rennes, France), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers, England).



Defenders: Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich, Germany), Saliou Ciss (Nancy, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna, Italy), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan, Italy), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England).



Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, France), Pape Gueye (Marseille, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City, England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Moustapha Name (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Loum (Alaves, Spain), Joseph Lopy (Sochaux, France).



Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Villarreal, Spain), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg, France), Bamba Dieng (Marseille, France), Ismaila Sarr (Watford, England), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor,Turkey), Keita Balde (Cagliari, Italy).