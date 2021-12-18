AFCON 2021: Ghana's Group C opponent Gabon announce 30-man provisional squad

Abameyang celebrating with his Gabon teammates

Gabon head coach Patrice Neveu has released a 30-man provisional squad on Saturday for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The Panthers will be camping in Dubai to continue their preparations where the squad will be trimmed to 28 before the start of the tournament.



They will play Uganda in an international friendly on Thursday 30 December 2021 in Abu Dhabi.



The list is headlined by the inclusion of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will be making his 5th appearance at the tournament having previously played at the 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017 editions.



Aubameyang is the Panthers skipper and same time all-time top scorer with 29 goals to his credit.



The Frenchman also named Saint Etienne forward Denis Bouanga in the squad.

Experienced players such as Bruno Ecuele Manga, Lloyd Palun, Andre Biyogho Poko, Johann Obiang and Guelor Kanga all made the squad list.



Most-capped Didier Ovono will be missing the African flagship football tournament for the first time since making his maiden appearance in 2010.



The 33-year-old goalkeeper played for Gabon at the 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017 tournaments.



Gabon are making a return to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing out in the last edition in Egypt.



Gabon have been drawn in Group C alongside the 1976 winners Morocco, four-time champions Ghana and debutants Comoros Islands.

The Panthers begin their campaign against Comoros at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on 10 January 2022.



They will then take on Ghana on 14 January 2022 at the same venue before their last group match against Morocco also at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



