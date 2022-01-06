AFCON 2021: Ghana’s opponent Gabon arrives in Cameroon

AFCON 2021 to start on January 9, 2022
Gabon to open campaign against Comoros
Gabon lost all two pre-AFCON friendly games
Ghana’s Group C opponent in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon have arrived in Cameroon on Wednesday, January 6, 2022.
Gabon arrived in Cameroon after wrapping up their preparations for the tournament with two international friendly games against the Stallions of Burkina Faso and the Almoravids Mauritania.
The Panthers (Gabon) lost 3-0 to Burkina Faso in their first international friendly game ahead of this tournament before drawing goalless with Mauritania on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Gabon have never won the AFCON in their history as their best has been a quarterfinals appearance in 2013 when they co-hosted with Equatorial Guinea.
Gabon have been placed in Group C and would come up against favourites Morocco, Ghana, and newcomers Comoros.
Aubameyang and his Gabon squad have arrived in Cameroon this morning. They are the team I am most worried about in our group based on when we play them. They will determine our fate. Their first game is against Comoros. #AFCON pic.twitter.com/GWxFSX7wbb— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) January 6, 2022
