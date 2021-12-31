AFCON 2021: Ghana set to arrive in Cameroon on January 7

Fri, 31 Dec 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana’s contingent is expected to arrive in Cameroon on January 7, 2022, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars are currently camping in Doha to prepare for the Tournament which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2021.
Ghana are scheduled to play three friendly matches in Qatar before they emplane to Cameroon for the tournament.
The four-time African Champions are pitted in Group C with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon and will open their campaign against the Atlas Lions (Morocco) on January 10, 2022.
