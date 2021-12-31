AFCON 2021: Ghana to name final squad today

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac is expected to name his final 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on December 31, 2021.

The Serbian gaffer initially named a 30-man provisional list for pre-AFCON camping in Doha, Qatar.



He will have to prune his squad to 28 for the tournament proper.



The four-time African Champions are already handicapped with AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan rejecting an invite and are set to miss Ajax star Mohammed Kudus due to injury.



The Black Stars have already started camping for the 2021 AFCON in the Asian country.

They will play two games to give coach Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.



Ghana have been paired with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros at the 33rd AFCON tournament.



Black Stars playing their first match on January 10 against Morocco.